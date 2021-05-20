Aerosols & Droplets Travel Up to 10 m, Key to COVID Transmission

The Government of India on Thursday, 20 May, released new guidelines to stop the transmission of COVID-19 via aerosols and droplets, calling them the key transmission mode of the SARS-CoV-2, which can travel up to 10 metres through the air.

The advisory from the office of Principal Scientific Adviser stated that the droplets emitted by an infected person can land on various surfaces and that the virus can survive for a long time.

It also suggested frequent cleaning of high-contact points – such as door handles, switches, tables, chairs, and the floor – with disinfectants.