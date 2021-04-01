Mumbai Reports 8,646 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Biggest One-Day Spike

Mumbai on Thursday, 1 April, reported 8,646 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the city to 55,005.

This is the highest single-day spike in cases in the city since the pandemic began.

The city also reported 18 deaths in the same time frame, taking the total deaths to 11,704.

The doubling rate of cases in the city now stands at 49 days, data from the state government said on Thursday.