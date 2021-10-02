Movie Theatres, Indoor Auditoriums to Open in Kerala From 25 October

Movie theatres in Kerala will reopen on 25 October after being shut for months due to COVID-19. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Movie theatres and indoor auditoriums in Kerala will be allowed to open again from 25 October, with some restrictions.
This was decided at a COVID-19 evaluation meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Entry will be limited to only those people who have taken both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. All employees of these centres should also be vaccinated with both doses. The Chief Minister also said that only 50 percent of the seating capacity will be allowed.
Movie theatres were closed in Kerala for 10 months after the first wave of COVID-19 in March 2020.
Several representations of film and theatre workers have approached the government for allowing reopening of these establishments, following heavy losses.
Meanwhile, a number of film releases happened on online streaming platforms. A few big releases, like Marakka: Arabikadalinte Simham, however were awaiting reopening of theatres to release.
A release from the CM's office also said that colleges will reopen from 18 October allowing students, teachers and other staff who have been fully vaccinated to attend.
People will not need to produce coronavirus negative RT-PCR certificates for entering various establishments anymore, said the release. However, they will need to be fully vaccinated.
Weddings and funerals can have as many as 50 people attending the ceremonies. Grama sabhas can meet with a maximum strength of 50 people and following physical distancing from 1 November.
Although the state had recently decided to cut down on antigen tests, it may still need to be done in certain situations and so government hospitals should be equipped for it, the release added.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined