Movie Theatres, Indoor Auditoriums to Open in Kerala From 25 October

Movie theatres and indoor auditoriums in Kerala will be allowed to open again from 25 October, with some restrictions.

This was decided at a COVID-19 evaluation meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Entry will be limited to only those people who have taken both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. All employees of these centres should also be vaccinated with both doses. The Chief Minister also said that only 50 percent of the seating capacity will be allowed.