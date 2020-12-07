MoHFW Says Not Aware Where COVID Vaccine Panel’s Records Are

Nayak had sought NEGVAC’s records that contain their conference dates, a detailed agenda which was circulated in their meetings, presentations, and the material it shared with Ministry of External Affairs. He had also approached the health ministry to gather information on the amount of sitting fees and every other allowance payable to the chairperson as well as every other member of the expert group, and the amount of sitting fees and allowance actually paid to them.

The Central Public Information Officer could not provide the data, citing that the information being sought does not come under the definition of “information” in the Right to Information (RTI). The CPIO also added that details about the chairperson’s and other members’ sitting fees and other allowances is not with the ministry dealing with inoculation.

Following this, Nayak filed another appeal to a higher official in the ministry to challenge the CPIO’s order but was told the CPIO did not have the concerned information, and also did not know where the information can be.

Nayak’s application was then transferred to the Indian Council of Medical Research and the MEA, who did not provide the information either. On the question of material NEGVAC had shared with the External Affairs Ministry, the MEA brought up national security concerns as a reason for not sharing their records.