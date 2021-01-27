MHA on COVID: Cinemas to Have Higher Capacity, Pools Open for All

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, 27 January, issued an order to enforce guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic which will be effective from 1 February to 28 February.

The government’s new guidelines state swimming pools, which have already been permitted for use of sports persons, will now be permitted for use of all. The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S) will issue SOPs for this in consultation with the MHA.

In addition, the order states that cinema halls and theatres, which have already been permitted to be opened with upto 50 percent of seating capacity, will now be permitted to operate at higher seating capacity.

A revised SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in this regard, the MHA order said.