Man Arrested for Illegally Hoarding 48 Oxygen Cylinders 

A man has been arrested for illegally storing oxygen cylinders in his house in southwest Delhi’s Dashrathpuri, the police said on Friday. They said they have recovered 32 big oxygen cylinders and 16 small cylinders from Anil Kumar’s house.

The matter came to the fore a secret informer told beat staff, who were patrolling at that time, about oxygen cylinders being kept illegally at Dashrathpuri. Next, a raid was conducted at the said place. The big cylinders (capacity of 67 litres each) and small ones (capacity of 10 litres each) were found on the ground floor of his house.