Maha Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Tally with Over 30K Cases

The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is taking a turn for the worse as the state recorded its hightest tally of 30,535 cases, including 99 deaths on Sunday, 21 March. The capital city of Mumbai on Sunday recorded its highest tally so far with 3,775 new cases.
The total cases in the state now stand at 24,79,682; 99 including 53,399 deaths, according to the figures released by the health department on Sunday evening.
The state now accounts for over 80 percent of India total case tally.
The Maharashtra government on Saturday tightened restrictions after a continuing surge of COVID cases in the state.
A minimum of 1,000 people will be tested from each crowded place like railways, MSRTC bus depots, restaurants, tourist places, government offices, markets, etc.
At malls, at least 400 random RATs will be conducted, the cost of which has to be borne by visitors. If they refuse, they will be charged under the Epidemic Act, 1897.
With India staring at a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the country on Sunday saw the sharpest single-day rise in nearly four months with 43,846 new COVID-19 cases, 22,956 recoveries, and 197 deaths in 24 hours. The national tally now stands at 1.15 crore total cases and 1.59 lakh deaths.
