Maharashtra Allows Restaurants, Theatres To Run at 100% Capacity in 14 Districts

According to the notification, the districts where a relaxation in curbs was announced had a wide vaccination coverage. These are the districts where:

1. First vaccination dose coverage is more than 90 percent,

2. Second dose vaccination is more than 70 percent,

3. COVID-19 positivity rate is less than 10 percent and

4. Bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU bed is less than 40 percent.

“For other administrative units excluded from this list, these shall operate at 50% of the capacity," the circular stated.

The new guidelines will come into force from 4 March.