Have Asked CM to Announce a Lockdown, Up to Him Now: Maha Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Tuesday, 20 April, as per ANI, said that all Maharashtra ministers have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state.
Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh said:
Maharashtra has so far been the worst-hit state in the country. On Tuesday morning, the state reported 58,924 coronavirus cases and 351 fatalities.
This has paralysed the healthcare machinery in the state, with a multitude of reports of oxygen scarcity, paucity of beds and shortage of medicines emerging from the state.
Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the national capital went under a six-day lockdown beginning on the night of Monday, 19 April, till Monday, 26 April morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a press briefing. Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 fresh COVID-19 cases and a test positivity rate of nearly 30 percent.
