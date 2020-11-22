Another Lockdown in Maharashtra? Here’s What Dy CM Ajit Pawar Said

With the number of coronavirus cases rising steadily in the state, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday, 22 November said that a decision on imposing lockdown in the worst-affected state will be taken following a review in the next seven to eight days, reported news agency ANI. Addressing a meeting in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said that huge crowds were observed during Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi, giving all those who noticed the impression that coronavirus had died under the weight of the crowd.

“There was a huge crowd during Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We’ll review the situation for next 8-10 days and then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown.” Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM, Maharashtra.

The Deputy CM also said that while predictions of a second wave are being made, the government has made a lot of “regulations to start schools which includes different ways as to how they should be sanitised.”

His comments come amid reports of the Maharashtra government exploring all options to restrict train and flight services from Delhi, in order to avoid a second wave of coronavirus in Maharashtra which has the highest active cases in the country at 79,873, as of 21 November.