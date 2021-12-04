Close Contacts of Maharashtra's First Omicron Patient Test Negative

A 33-year-old man who returned to Mumbai from South Africa's Cape Town – with transits in Dubai and Delhi – has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

With this, the resident of Kalyan-Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai has become the forth person to test positive for the variant of interest within India and the first in the state.

The patient, who returned to Mumbai on 24 November, is not vaccinated and had developed mild fever the same day, without any further complications. He is presently being treated at a Covid Care center in Kalyan.