Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar Warns About New Rules After Ministers Test COVID Positive

After at least 20 MLAs and more than 10 ministers of the Maharashtra government tested positive for COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has warned that tougher restrictions may be issued if the cases continue to increase in the state.

The nephew of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, and a top leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, Pawar told reporters to "keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed," as quoted in The Economic Times.

"If the number of patients continues to rise then there will be strict restrictions. To avoid strict restriction[s] everybody should follow norms," he added.