K’taka Under Lockdown Till 24 May, Revised Guidelines Issued 

Amid the steady rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on 9 May, Sunday announced a complete lockdown in the state from 10 May to 24 May.

The government has also issued revised guidelines related to the movement of people, and the functioning of government offices and public sector units. The lockdown has come into effect on Monday, 10 May.

As per the revised guidelines, people requiring the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to venture out only if they have pre-booked appointments. They also need to have SMS that corresponds to the pre-booking. Movement for COVID -19 testing shall be allowed with minimal proof, the order said.