K’taka Under Lockdown Till 24 May, Revised Guidelines Issued 

Amid the steady rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on 9 May, Sunday announced a complete lockdown in the state from 10 May to 24 May.
The government has also issued revised guidelines related to the movement of people, and the functioning of government offices and public sector units. The lockdown has come into effect on Monday, 10 May.
As per the revised guidelines, people requiring the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to venture out only if they have pre-booked appointments. They also need to have SMS that corresponds to the pre-booking. Movement for COVID -19 testing shall be allowed with minimal proof, the order said.
Banks, ATMs and insurance offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff strength. Home-delivery and delivery via e-commerce will be allowed only for essential items.
The order further stated that defence, defence Public Sector Units (PSUs), central armed police force, and telecommunication companies would be allowed to function. However, defence PSUs can function with only 50 per cent staff capacity.
The government has also allowed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), RBI regulated financial markets and microfinance institutions, entities like NPCI, CCIL, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers to operate with bare minimum staff.
Karnataka on Sunday reported 47, 930 fresh cases, and 482 deaths. With 285 COVID-19 deaths, Bengaluru’s death toll crossed 8,000 in the last 24 hours.
Published: 10 May 2021,12:55 PM IST