Johnson & Johnson Halts Vaccine Trial After Participant Falls Ill

The trial for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been temporarily halted after a participant became ill, news agency AFP reported on Tuesday, 13 October. "We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," the company said in a statement. (This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)