J’khand COVID: Woman Tells Min How Her Father Died Awaiting Help

The woman had travelled all the way from Hazaribagh to Ranchi Sadar Hospital with her ailing father Pawan Gupta for his treatment. She said that, on reaching the hospital, no one came to check on her father. She kept asking for doctors, as her father drew his final breaths in the parking lot of the hospital.

Pawan Gupta was declared dead when the doctors finally went to check on him.

On being asked about the incident, the Jharkhand Health Minister informed that the woman’s father had passed away before his arrival at the hospital. He further said: