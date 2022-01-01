Israel Detects First Case of Florona, A Combined Infection of COVID & Influenza

An Israeli medical worker shows a collected sample for COVID-19 test at a drive-thru testing site. Image used for representational purposes only.
(File Photo)
Israel detected the first case of what is being considered as a combined infection of COVID-19 and influenza on Thursday, 30 December, according to a tweet by Arab News, a Saudi English-language daily newspaper based in Riyadh.
The double infection is being called "Florona."
"Israel records first case of #florona disease, a double infection of #COVID19 and influenza", the newspaper wrote in a tweet.
It is important to note however, that "Florona" is not a new variant of COVID-19, but is being used as a reference to the simultaneous occurrence of flu and COVID-19.
Israel has seen a sharp rise in flu cases in the past few weeks, and doctors are therefore focusing their studies on "Florona."
A doctor at Cairo University Hospital, Dr Nahla Abdel Wahab, told media sources in the country that the double infection might be indicative of a massive collapse of the person's immune system, Hindustan Times reported.
This is because the body seems to be allowing two viruses to enter it together.
Meanwhile, the implantation of another vaccine drive, this time for the fourth jab, has been initiated by Israel's national health providers to individuals with weak immune systems, in order to protect them from COVID-19, according to NDTV.
The Health Ministry's Director-General Nachman Ash authorised the boosters for immunosuppressed people too.
Amid Omicron concerns, Israel has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, with thousands of cases being detected everyday.
(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times)