Iran’s Supreme Leader Bans Import of COVID Vaccines Made in US, UK

According to AFP, this referred to a incident in the 1980s when blood infected with HIV was distributed in France.

However, Khamenei said he approved of the import of COVID vaccines from other “safe” countries, according to AP.

According to the report, Iranian hardliners have been opposed to the use of vaccines made in the US, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard saying that it was against the use of foreign-made vaccines completely.

Khamenei’s order on Friday has caused the Iranian Red Crescent Society to halt its plans to import 150,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“The Red Crescent Society will act based on the supreme leader’s remarks as they distinguish right from wrong concerning all issues including importing corona vaccines,” spokesperson Mohammad Hassan Ghosian told the Tasnim news website, according to AFP.

