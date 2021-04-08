Maha Vaccine Shortage: 26 Mumbai Centres Shut, None Open in Panvel

Multiple vaccination centres across the state of Maharashtra have shut down due to a severe shortage of jabs, even as the densely populated state grapples with an aggressive surge of cases amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Maharashtra government has, as per media reports from Thursday, 8 April, claimed that 26 vaccination centres have been shut in Mumbai, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also informed that Satara, Sangli and Panvel have stopped vaccination.
Further, Tope said, Buldhana has “only today’s vaccine stock left".
As per NDTV, 23 of the 26 Mumbai vaccination centres that have already been brought to a grinding halt due to shortage of jabs are in Navi Mumbai alone.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Supriya Sule tweeted on Wednesday that 100 vaccination centres were shut down in Pune, owing to the shortage in vaccines.
Meanwhile, the Centre and Maharashtra appear to be locked in a war of words since the state government wrote to the central government requesting them for more vaccines.
Reacting to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s allegations of the Maharashtra government’s “inability” to act responsibly amid the pandemic – after the state government wrote to them asking for more vaccines – Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Wednesday, 7 April, said:
“I have seen statements made by public representatives in Maharashtra about the shortage of vaccines. This is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from Maharashtra government’s repeated failures to control the spread of pandemic,” the Union Health Minister had, previously, alleged in a statement.
Tope had originally claimed on Wednesday:
However, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, said that he spoke to the Union Health Minister on Wednesday and that the Centre has assured to help Maharashtra.
Pointing out that the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is "grim” and a cause of concern and therefore, the state government had no option but to impose curbs, Pawar said:
