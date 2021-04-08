Maha Vaccine Shortage: 26 Mumbai Centres Shut, None Open in Panvel

Multiple vaccination centres across the state of Maharashtra have shut down due to a severe shortage of jabs, even as the densely populated state grapples with an aggressive surge of cases amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Maharashtra government has, as per media reports from Thursday, 8 April, claimed that 26 vaccination centres have been shut in Mumbai, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also informed that Satara, Sangli and Panvel have stopped vaccination.

Further, Tope said, Buldhana has “only today’s vaccine stock left".