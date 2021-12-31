India’s R0 Value at 1.22, Shows COVID on the Rise; Highest in Delhi, Mumbai

As the third wave of COVID-19 knocks at India's door, the country's R naught (R0) value, which is used to assess the spread of COVID-19, has climbed to 1.22. As per a study, the highest R0 among cities has been observed for Delhi and Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, 30 December, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: