India’s R0 Value at 1.22, Shows COVID on the Rise; Highest in Delhi, Mumbai

India recorded 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, 30 December, taking the country's active caseload to 82,402, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) indicated.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
As the third wave of COVID-19 knocks at India's door, the country's R naught (R0) value, which is used to assess the spread of COVID-19, has climbed to 1.22. As per a study, the highest R0 among cities has been observed for Delhi and Mumbai.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, 30 December, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul was quoted as saying by news agency PTI:
The R value, understood as the basic reproduction number, indicates the speed at which the COVID-19 infection is spreading amongst the population.
Dr VK Paul had previously cautioned that the R-value should be 0.6 or below. If it rises 1, it shows that the virus is spreading.
The government on Thursday said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, and Gujarat are being considered as states and Union territories of concern, on the basis of their weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rates.
According to a study conducted by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, the R value of various metropolitan cities has risen significantly. The values for some major cities, as reported by PTI which has cited the researchers, is as follows:
Delhi: 2.54
Mumbai: 2.01
Kolkata: 1.13
Chennai: 1.26
These values were recorded between 23-29 December.
"The fact that Delhi and Mumbai crossed the R-value 2 is quite surprising," Sitabhra Sinha, who led the study, told PTI.
The value of the parameter indicates that in both these cities, one person is transmitting the virus to more than two persons, on an average.
While Delhi reported 1,313 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Mumbai reported 3,671 new cases.
