India's Omicron Tally Rises to 26 After New Case Detected in Mumbai's Dharavi

Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Omicron case tally in India rose to 26, after another case was detected in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Friday, 10 December, according to the latest statistics provided by the Union health ministry.
The individual had returned from Tanzania and was not vaccinated, reported ANI, quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The individual has now been admitted to SevenHills Hospital, according to ANI.
Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal stated that all the reported Omicron cases have mild symptoms and account for 0.04 percent of the total cases detected.
According to the health ministry briefing, 93 international passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 since 1 December. Of these, 83 are from countries that have been designated as 'at-risk' where Omicron cases have been detected and 13 from other countries.
Lav Agarwal added that the World Health Organization has highlighted that public health measures should be abided by on a continual basis, besides vaccination, and that laxity in public health measures has led to a surge in cases in Europe.
Dr VK Paul, member of the NITI Aayog, said that the mask usage is declining in India, which is a cause for concern.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)