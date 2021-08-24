COVID-19: India's First mRNA Vaccine Safe, Gets Nod for Phase 2 and 3 Trials

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's National Regulatory Authority, has approved Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited's work on the country's first mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine for its clinical data of the phase-1 study.



"Vaccine Subject Expert Committee (SEC) reviewed the interim phase-1 data and found that HGCO19 was safe, tolerable, and immunogenic in the participants of the study. The Director General (I), CDSCO, approved the proposal submitted for the phase 2 and 3 studies by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited, a Pune-based biotechnology company," the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a release on Tuesday, 24 August.

Gennova's study titled "A prospective, multicentre, randomised, active-controlled, observer-blind, phase-2 study seamlessly, followed by a Phase-3 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the candidate HGCO19 (COVID-19 vaccine) in healthy subjects" and will be conducted in India at nearly 10-15 sites in phase-2 and 22-27 sites in phase-3."