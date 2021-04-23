India Likely to Get Sputnik V by May-End; Talks on to Fix Price

Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik V’s Labs manufacturer in India, Dr Reddy’s, has clarified that discussions to fix the price of the imported doses were still on. Managing director of Dr Reddy’s Labs GV Prasad had announced on Wednesday that Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine is likely to be sold at USD 10 (around Rs 750) per dose in India.
“We shall share an update once there is any further development,” a company spokesperson said.
The price is likely to fall once its production begins in India. However, once manufacturing begins, a part of the supply will be exported and some will be made available for the public market in India, for which the pricing model will be decided in the coming weeks.
Prasad said, “The ceiling being USD 10, which is the global price for the vaccine, the cost in India could be a little less than that. The product will be available both for the public and private market."
India will start receiving the Sputnik V vaccine by end-May, a Dr. Reddy's spokesman told Reuters.
On being asked how many doses would be available by May-June, Prasad said, “That is still being negotiated. Several hundred thousands is my view.”
However, the delay in supply could slow down India’s vaccination drive amid the second wave of COVID infections. India on Thursday, reported 3,14,835 fresh COVID-19 cases – the world’s highest daily spike so far.
(With inputs from NDTV and Mint)
