India Reports COVID-19 Spike With 3,688 New Cases & 50 Deaths

Amid a COVID-19 surge, India on Saturday, 30 April, reported 3,688 new cases and 50 deaths due to the disease. This is a 9.2 percent rise from the 3,377 cases recorded on Thursday, 28 April.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 18,684, while the positivity rate has shot up to 0.74 percent. The recovery rate stands at 98.74 percent.
Delhi, where cases of coronavirus have been increasing significantly, reported 1,607 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 27 April, held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all the states and urged people to 'stay alert', as another wave seemed imminent.
"Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed," the PM told reporters after his interaction with the state heads.
