India Reports COVID-19 Spike With 3,688 New Cases & 50 Deaths

Delhi, where cases of coronavirus have been increasing significantly, reported 1,607 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 27 April, held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all the states and urged people to 'stay alert', as another wave seemed imminent.

"Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed," the PM told reporters after his interaction with the state heads.