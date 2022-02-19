COVID-19: India Reports 22,270 New Cases, 325 Fatalities in Last 24 Hours

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a child for the COVID-19 test, in Gurugram.
(Photo: PTI)
In the last 24 hours, India recorded 22,270 new COVID-19 cases, marking a 14 percent decline, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, 19 February.
The number of deaths increased by 325, and the overall toll stands at 5,11,230.
Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age bracket are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.
India on Friday achieved another milestone as over 80 percent of the eligible population were vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccines.