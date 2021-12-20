India's Tally of Omicron Cases Crosses 150 As Karnataka, Delhi Report New Cases

Karnataka, the state that reported the country's first Omicron case, on Sunday, 19 December, reported five new cases of the COVID-19 variant, taking the state's total Omicron case tally to 19.

Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said that the 5 new Omicron patients, are from Dharwad (1) , Bhadravathi (1), Mangaluru (1) and Udupi (2).

On Saturday, the state had reported six new Omicron cases. Five of the six cases were reported from two COVID-19 clusters at educational institutions in Bantwal and Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district, reported The News Minute.

Officials had said that the five patients, aged between 13 and 18 years, are asymptomatic. They added that none of them had international travel history. All the patients have subsequently recovered after they were kept in isolation, officials said.

The sixth case of Omicron was identified in an 18-year-old woman who reached the Bengaluru airport from the UK on 10 December. She tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport.

Her samples were later sent for genome sequencing. On Saturday, she was identified as an Omicron patient. The woman is currently in under isolation at Bengaluru hospital. Nineteen of her primary and secondary contacts have tested negative for the virus.