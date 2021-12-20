India's Tally of Omicron Cases Crosses 150 As Karnataka, Delhi Report New Cases

New Delhi recorded 10 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, 17 December.
(Photo: The Quint)
India's total tally of Omicron cases on Monday, 20 December, rose to over 150 after states including Karnataka, Kerala and Delhi reported fresh cases of the new COVID-19 variant.
So far, a total of 11 states and union territories in the country have reported Omicron cases in India - Maharashtra (54), Delhi (28), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (15), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (4), reported The Indian Express.
Here is the latest update on the states that have reported Omicron cases.
Karnataka, the state that reported the country's first Omicron case, on Sunday, 19 December, reported five new cases of the COVID-19 variant, taking the state's total Omicron case tally to 19.
Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said that the 5 new Omicron patients, are from Dharwad (1) , Bhadravathi (1), Mangaluru (1) and Udupi (2).
On Saturday, the state had reported six new Omicron cases. Five of the six cases were reported from two COVID-19 clusters at educational institutions in Bantwal and Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district, reported The News Minute.
Officials had said that the five patients, aged between 13 and 18 years, are asymptomatic. They added that none of them had international travel history. All the patients have subsequently recovered after they were kept in isolation, officials said.
The sixth case of Omicron was identified in an 18-year-old woman who reached the Bengaluru airport from the UK on 10 December. She tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport.
Her samples were later sent for genome sequencing. On Saturday, she was identified as an Omicron patient. The woman is currently in under isolation at Bengaluru hospital. Nineteen of her primary and secondary contacts have tested negative for the virus.
Delhi reported two new Omicron cases on Monday, 20 December, taking the total tally of the new COVID-19 strain in the state to 24, Delhi's Health Department said, reported ANI. Out of the 24 patients, 12 have been discharged and 12 are under treatment, the department said.
A new Omicron case was reported at Gujarat on Sunday, 19 December, after a 17-year-old student from Tanzania tested positive for the variant after arriving at RK University near Rajkot, reported The Indian Express.
Three new cases of Omicron were reported from Gujarat earlier on Sunday, after a 45-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI), a teenage boy and a woman tested positive for Omicron. Both the 45-year-old man and the teenage boy tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant after arriving in the state from the UK recently. The woman meanwhile tested positive after she returned to the state from Dubai.
Four new cases of Omicron were reported from Kerala on Monday, 20 December, taking the total tally of the Omicron cases in the state to 15, said the state health department, reported ANI.
Just a day ago on Saturday, the state had reported four new cases of Omicron. Of the four new cases that were reported on Saturday, two were from reported from Thiruvananthapuram in patients aged 44 and 17, and one each was reported in a 37-year-old Malapuram resident and in a 49-year-old patient from Thrissur district.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a press statement said the 17-year-old tested positive after he arrived in Kerala from the UK, and the 44-year-old reported positive after he reached the state from Tunisia in a chartered flight. The Malapuram patient had reportedly come from Tanzania and the Thrissur patient had arrived at the state from Kenya.
Six new cases of the new COVID-19 variant were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total tally of Omicron cases in the state to 54.
While four Omicron cases were identified following surveillance at the Mumbai airport, the remaining two were reported at Pune (rural) and Pimpri Chinchwad, reported The Times of India.
According to state health officials a total of 28 Omicron patients have been discharged.
None of the four Omicron patients, who were found positive after they reached Mumbai on 14 December are residents of the city. While one Omicron patient is a 21-year-woman resident of Aurangabad who had returned from the UK, another is a 41-year-old resident of Daman. The third Omicron case was found in a Karnataka resident who arrived at Mumbai from Tanzania, and the fourth case of Omicron too was identified in a Karnataka resident who arrived at the city from Tanzania.
Telangana on Saturday, 18 December, reported 12 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the states 's total tally to 20.
Two of the 12 new Omicron patients were people who had travel history from 'at-risk' countries and the remaining 10 were from other nations, reported Livemint.
Andhra Pradesh reported its first Omicron case last week. A 34-year-old man from Ireland tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant after he arrived at his native place in Vizianagaram district in November last week.
The man has however, tested negative for the variant, in a subsequent COVID-19 test, reported The Indian Express.
The man had first arrived at the Mumbai airport. The result of an RT-PCR test conducted there turned negative. On 27 November, he reached Visakhapatnam and then went to his home town Vizianagaram.
A COVID-19 test conducted at Vizianagaram found him to be positive for Coronavirus. His samples were later sent to CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology), Hyderabad for genome sequencing. The result of the same had earlier declared him as Omicron positive.
In recent days, as many as 15 international travellers have tested COVID-19 positive in the state. Their samples were reportedly sent for genome sequencing at CCMB. Out of the 10 reports that have arrived so far, only one was identified as having the Omicron variant.
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 15 December, reported its first Omicron case, after a 47-year-old man from Nigeria tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant.
The man arrived to the state from Nigeria (via Doha) along with six of his family members on 10 December, and all of them including a 16-year-old had earlier tested COVID-positive.
State health minister Ma Subramanian said that initial analysis of their samples also showed the S-gene dropout. Samples of the 6 family members have been sent for genome sequencing and results of the same are awaited, reported PTI.
Rajasthan has so far reported 17 cases of Omicron. 9 among the 17 have reportedly been discharged from a government hospital after the patients tested negative for the virus, twice.
Two new cases of Omicron were reported in the state on Sunday, 19 December, taking its total Omicron tally to 4.
While one of them is 11-year-old, another is aged 19. Both had arrived in the state from abroad recently.
Senior health officials told The Indian Express that one of the patient is undergoing treatment at a hospital and the other is under home isolation.
Samples of both Omicron patients have been sent for further tests, said the official adding that they are trying to trace all the contacts of the two Omicron cases.
Meanwhile, a seven year old boy belonging to Murshidabad district who was earlier identified as the state's first Omicron case, tested negative for the variant on Thursday, 16 December.
A 20-year-old boy who recently arrived India from Italy tested positive for Omicron on 1 December, reported Livemint. He had come to Chandigarh to meet his relatives.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, ANI, PTI, Livemint, The News Minute, Times of India)
