India Reports 18,833 COVID Cases, Active Cases Now Lowest in Past 203 Days

On Wednesday, 6 October, India reported 18,833 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,38,71,881. The country also reported 278 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,49,538.

At present there are a total of 2,46,687 active cases in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, the figure is the lowest in past 203 days.

As many as 24,770 COVID patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,31,75,656.

India's recovery rate stands at 97.94 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The country has so far vaccinated over 92.17 crore people.