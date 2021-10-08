India Reports 21,257 Fresh COVID Cases, Active Cases Lowest in 205 Days

At present, India has 2,40,221 active cases, the lowest in the past 205 days. As many as 24,963 COVID patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 3,32,25,221.

The country's recovery rate is at 97.96 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India has so far vaccinated 93.17 crore people under its nationwide vaccination drive.