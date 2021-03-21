India’s Sharpest COVID Rise in 4 Months: 43,846 New Cases

India, on Sunday, 21 March, is reported to have witnessed the sharpest single-day rise in nearly four months with 43,846 new COVID-19 cases, 22,956 recoveries, and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total toll stands at 1.15 crore total cases and 1.59 lakh deaths.
The worry around the surge in COVID-19 cases has led to states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu to reconsider restrictions on public gatherings, schools again. The government has said that the sudden jump in cases was due to “laxity in the observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour” by people, especially at crowded places.
After about 41 thousand cases were reported on Saturday, 20 March, the government said they had recorded one lakh infections over three days. While states like Delhi and Maharashtra show a concerning rise of COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry added that Kerala is showing a “consistently declining” trend.
Maharashtra is seeing the most rapid rise in cases as per the latest numbers. The worst-hit state accounts for 62 percent of daily cases across India, the government said.
The Centre has re-emphasised the need to be strict in the implementation of rules made to curb the threat and spread of COVID-19. This includes masks and social distancing. With Holi, the festival of colours, coming around the corner on 28 March, the implementation of these rules becomes more important.
Across the world, over 12 crore people have contracted the virus and 26 lakh people have lost their lives.
Published: 21 Mar 2021,09:58 AM IST