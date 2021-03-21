India’s Sharpest COVID Rise in 4 Months: 43,846 New Cases

India, on Sunday, 21 March, is reported to have witnessed the sharpest single-day rise in nearly four months with 43,846 new COVID-19 cases, 22,956 recoveries, and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total toll stands at 1.15 crore total cases and 1.59 lakh deaths.

The worry around the surge in COVID-19 cases has led to states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu to reconsider restrictions on public gatherings, schools again. The government has said that the sudden jump in cases was due to “laxity in the observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour” by people, especially at crowded places.

After about 41 thousand cases were reported on Saturday, 20 March, the government said they had recorded one lakh infections over three days. While states like Delhi and Maharashtra show a concerning rise of COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry added that Kerala is showing a “consistently declining” trend.