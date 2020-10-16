India Reports Over 63k New COVID Cases, Tally Reaches 73,70,469

India on Friday, 16 October, reported 63,371 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 73,70,469 as the death toll rose by 895 to reach 1,12,161. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,04,528 active cases across the country, while 64,53,779 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health on Friday said that India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally. The ministry also said that some states/Union Territories are performing better and reporting much lower deaths per million than the national average. The ICMR on Friday said that 10,28,622 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till Thursday, taking the total number of samples in the country to 9,22,54,927.