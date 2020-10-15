With Over 67k Fresh COVID Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 73,07,098

Meanwhile, the death toll rose by 680 to reach 1,11,266. The Quint COVID-19 live updates. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore) Coronavirus Meanwhile, the death toll rose by 680 to reach 1,11,266.

India on Thursday, 15 October, reported 67,708 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 73,07,098 as the death toll rose by 680 to reach 1,11,266. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,12,390 active cases across the country, while 63,83,441 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health on Thursday said that India's doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days, from 25.5 days in mid-August. This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases, the ministry said. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 11,36,183 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total samples tested to 9,12,26,305.