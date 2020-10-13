With Spike of 55,342 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally at 71,75,881

The death toll rose by 706 to reach 1,09,856. The Quint COVID-19 India Cases, Death Toll. Image used for representation purposes. | (Photo: PTI) Coronavirus The death toll rose by 706 to reach 1,09,856.

India on Tuesday, 13 October, reported 55,342 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 71,75,881, as the death toll rose by 706 to reach 1,09,856. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,38,729 active cases across the country, while 6,22,7295 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Tuesday that the total number of samples tested up to 12 October is 8,89,45,107 including 10,73,014 samples tested on Monday. The Health Ministry also said that India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past five weeks. According to the ministry, after a month, on 9 October, active cases fell below the 9 lakhs mark and since then has steadily followed a downward slope, ANI reported.