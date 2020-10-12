India Records 66k New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 71.2 Lakh

India on Monday, 12 October, reported 66,732 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 71,20,539. The death toll increased by 816 to 1,09,150.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,61,853 active cases across the country, while 61,49,535 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.
The ICMR said that 9,94,851 samples had been tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested in the country up till 11 October to 8,78,72,093, ANI reported.
The country is very close to overtaking the United States as the world's most-infected country.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 12 Oct 2020,09:27 AM IST