'There Is No Cause for Concern': NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Tests Positive for COVID

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday, 24 January, said that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Pawar wrote: "I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions [sic]."