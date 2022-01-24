'There Is No Cause for Concern': NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Tests Positive for COVID

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Image used for representational purposes.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday, 24 January, said that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, Pawar wrote: "I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions [sic]."
Pawar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him up to enquire about his health.
Meanwhile, India on Monday witnessed a marginal decline in the daily COVID-19 cases with 3,06,064 new infections. A total of 439 deaths were also reported. The country's active caseload currently stands at 22,49,335, while the positivity rate has risen to 20.75 percent.
