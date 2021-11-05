India Reports 12,729 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 221 Deaths in the Last 24 Hours

India on Friday, 5 November, reported 12,729 more coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,43,33,754. India also witnessed as many as 221 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,59,873.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the country has a total of 1,48,922 active cases, which account for less than 1 percent of the total cases.

A total of 12,165 COVID-19 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 3,37,24,959. The country's recovery rate is currently at 98.23 percent.

India has so far administered 107.70 crore vaccine doses under its nation wide vaccination drive.