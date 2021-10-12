India Reports 14,313 COVID-19 Cases, 26,579 Recoveries in the Last 24 Hours

India on Tuesday, 12 October, reported 14,313 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,39,85,920. According to the data from the Union Health Ministry, the figure is the lowest in the past 224 days.

The country also witnessed 181 deaths in past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,50,963.

Currently, India has 2,14,900 active cases, which is less than 1 percent of the total cases.

As many as 26,579 recoveries were reported during this period, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,33,20,057. India's recovery rate is at 98.04 percent, which is highest since March 2020.

The country has so far administered 95.89 crore vaccine doses to people under its nationwide vaccination drive. 65,86,092 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.