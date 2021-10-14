18,987 Fresh COVID Cases, 246 Deaths Reported in India in the Past 24 Hours

India on Thursday, 14 October, reported 18,987 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total case tally to 3,40,20,730. The country also reported 246 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking India's cumulative death toll to 4,51,435.

According to the data put out by Union Health Ministry, the country's active cases stand at 2,06,586, which is the lowest in the past 215 days. India's recovery rate is at 98.07 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

As many as 19,808 COVID patients recovered during this period, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,33,62,709.

India has so far vaccinated 96.82 crore people under its nationwide vaccination drive.