India’s COVID Tally Rises to 99.79 Lakh; Death Toll at 1.44 Lakh

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 99,79,447 on Friday, 18 December, with the death toll rising to 1,44,789.
While the active cases in India are at 3,13,831, the number of cases recovered or discharged currently stand at 95,20,827.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that a total of 15,89,18,646 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 17 December, of which 11,13,406 samples were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 74.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.66 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 74,875,300 and 1,660,132, respectively.
The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,110,434), Russia (2,736,727), France (2,483,524), Turkey (1,955,680), the UK (1,954,268), Italy (1,906,377), Spain (1,785,421), Argentina (1,524,372), Colombia (1,468,795), Germany (1,438,438), Mexico (1,277,499), Poland (1,171,854) and Iran (1,138,530), the CSSE figures showed.
(With inputs from IANS.)
