India’s Tally Nears 7 Million With 73,272 New COVID-19 Cases

The death toll increased by 926 to 1,07,416. The Quint COVID-19 India Cases, Death Toll. Image used for representation purposes. | (Photo: PTI) Coronavirus The death toll increased by 926 to 1,07,416.

India on Saturday, 10 October, reported 73,272 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 69,79,424. The death toll increased by 926 to 1,07,416. According to Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,83,185 active cases across the country, while 59,88,822 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

As many as 11,64,018 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, 9October, taking the total number of samples tested in India till then to 8,57,98,698, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Globally, over 36.8 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 10,67,000. The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases (7.6 million) and the number of deaths (over 2,10,000). India is the second worst-affected in terms of the case tally, and third in terms of fatalities.