Co-WIN Integration With Third-Party Apps: Govt Issues Guidelines

CoWin integration with third-party apps may soon allow you to book vaccine slots.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday, 26 May, announced the new guidelines for integration of Indian Vaccine portal Co-WIN with third-party applications.
These guidelines will allow third-party apps to include Co-WIN API in their own apps. By including Co-WIN API, these app developers will be able to provide services like vaccine registration, appointment booking, etc.
Up until now, third parties were only allowed to show vaccine status and availability of slots.
The MoHFW announced this information through its official Twitter handle.
"The intent is to enable various stakeholders such as states/UT governments, private service providers, software developers and any other agencies who wish to provide vaccination-related services to develop and rollout software solutions around and compatible with Co-WIN (collectively described as “Application Service Providers” (ASPs) on behalf of state/ UT governments or other approved Vaccination Service Providers, to enhance the diversity and functionality complementing Co-WIN, offer better user experience and choice to people, including for improving access to COVID-19 vaccination," reads the official notification.
The guideline further states that third party applications can be either offered directly to citizens (B2C) or offered to private CVCs (B2B) for following functionalities:
Discover vaccination centers and related information
Schedule appointments
Manage vaccination workflow (in the case when such application is offered to CVCs)
Generate/download certificates
Report any adverse events after vaccination as per AEFI guidelines
The new third-party apps that will integrate the CoWIN API will still be using the existing server used by the Co-WIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app.
Published: 28 May 2021,04:47 PM IST