Govt Caps Vaccine Prices: Covishield at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1410

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, 8 June, capped charges for private hospitals administering COVID-19 vaccines. Thus, Covishield has been capped at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V at Rs 1,145.
The maximum service charge per dose for each of these jabs remains at Rs 150, and is included in the charges fixed by the Centre for administering of jabs by private hospitals.
A memorandum issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, further, reads:
Earlier, on Monday, 7 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation, announced centralisation of the COVID-19 vaccine drive and said that all vaccines will be procured by the Centre and given to the states for free.
PM Modi further said that private hospitals can still buy 25 percent of the doses directly from the manufacturers and the ones who wish to get them can pay for them. However, the private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as a service charge on vaccines, he had said.
