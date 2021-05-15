Govt, People Were Complacent, Says Bhagwat, Talks of Reincarnation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, 15 May, said that the people and the government became complacent after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged citizens to help the society and practice yoga and Ayurveda.

In his address on the last day of the ‘Positivity Unlimited’ campaign organised by the RSS, Bhagwat also made a claim suggesting that the people of “Bharat” know the concept of reincarnation.

“We all lost track after the first wave. The people, the governments, the administrations, everybody knew... The doctors too were warning but everybody still lost track. That’s why we are facing this situation today. Now, discussions are underway about a third wave. But do we get scared? We cannot,” he said.