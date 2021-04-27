Formalities Keep Patients Waiting For Hours at ITBP COVID Facility

One day after the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) that is run by the ITBP became functional in Delhi on 26 April, with 500 oxygen-supported beds, several patients including some critical ones were found waiting for hours to get admission.

On 27 April, a 28-year-old man lost his 52-year-old mother who needed urgent treatment, outside the gates of the COVID centre. This was due to the time he took to complete his formalities that are required to get patients admitted, NDTV reported.

He was found weeping on the footpath after attempts to revive his mother turned futile.