Weekend Lockdown in Kerala: Why Are COVID Cases Still Rising?

Professor Gautam Menon had written in May, Kerala continues to be hard hit, and is an enduring puzzle. It is at least encouraging that deaths there remain low.

Further, Menon told The Quint, "So, Kerala is a mystery. I feel that Kerala was more successful than other states in terms of controlling its cases and its numbers and in terms of controlling its infections. It shut down fairly stringently and it unlocked fairly rigorously. If you look at the sero surveys conducted in Kerala, it was found that about 10% of people had prior infection by 10th of January compared to numbers like 20% plus across all of India on average."