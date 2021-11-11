Twitter Blue to Be Available In US: What's Different About It?

Bookmark Folder: This will help users to organise the tweets they need to revisit in a manner it is easy for them to find.

Undo Tweet: This much-talked about feature will allow users to preview it and revise it 30 seconds before it goes live.

Reader Mode: This will make it easier to make long threads by turning them to easy-to-read text.

Apart from this, subscribers will reportedly get access to customisable app icons, themes – abd a dedicated subscription customer support.

Subscribers will be able to upload videos of up to 10-minutes against 2 minutes for non-subscribers.

They will also have access to most shared articles in their network over the last 24 hours.