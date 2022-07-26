FAQ | SSRIs or SNRIs, Do You Know Which One of These Did Your Shrink Prescribe?

We live in times where terms like "antidepressants" and "mental health disorders" are used quite frequently. Many of us go for therapy while some feel life is manageable without it, and some, need to be on prescribed medication to get through each day. Of course, not everyone who goes for therapy necessarily has to have a disorder, and having a disorder does not mean being dysfunctional either.

For the ones who are on prescribed medication, the medicines can be categorised under - SSRIs & SNRIs

So, what do these two terms mean? Is one better than the other? To answer these questions and break it down further we speak to Dr Umang Kochhar, a consultant psychiatrist based in Delhi.

(It's important to note that any medication should only be taken in consultation with your psychiatrist who is best placed to judge with what works for your condition.)