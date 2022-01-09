Tripura Announces Night Curfew; What's Allowed & What's Not?

What are the new rules? Here's all you need to know.
(Photo: The Quint)
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Tripura, the state government on Sunday, 9 January, announced a slew of restrictions, including night curfew for 10 days.
What are the new rules? Here's all you need to know.
What are the night curfew timings?
Tripura government has announced night curfew from 10-20 January, between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am.
What are the rules for night curfew?
Medical shops will remain open at all times
Movie halls/multiplexes, sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools, to operate at 50 percent capacity
Restaurant/dhabas to operate at 50 percent capacity
Fairs and exhibitions, which are super spreader events, are prohibited
Marriage functions permitted with max 100 people
Funeral/last rites permitted with not more than 20 people
What are the SOP for religious places?
Religious places are allowed to be open
Strict adherence to social distancing measures
Face mask is mandatory to enter the premises
What are other general rules?
No offline training programmes (except emergency and essential services) to be conducted; to switch to virtual mode
No gatherings, public meeting allowed. However, Tripura Mela may be organised with adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.
All are required to enforce and maintain strict COVID-19 SOP and avoid unnecessary movement
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)