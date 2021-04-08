COVID SOPs in TN: What’s Allowed? Is RT-PCR Needed to Travel?
What’s allowed in Tamil Nadu? What are the major restrictions imposed? Here’s all you need to know.
The Quint
F.A.Q
Published:
Image used for representation. | (Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
With the Assembly elections now over in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Thursday, 8 April, announced a slew of restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases. These rules will remain in place till 30 April.
India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 infections with several states across the country recording more infections than in 2020.
What’s allowed in Tamil Nadu? What are the major restrictions imposed? Here’s all you need to know.
What are the major restrictions announced?
Ban on religious gatherings and festivals from 10 April.
No retail sale of items at Koyambedu market in Chennai from 10 April.
Only 50 percent of the customer capacity allowed at vegetable and grocery shops, tea shops, restaurants, big showrooms, malls etc.
Shops in the state allowed to function only till 11 pm
Only 50 percent occupancy allowed in recreational clubs, entertainment parks, etc.
Multiplex/ theatres can allow only 50 percent occupancy.
Has night curfew been announced?
No, the Tamil Nadu government has not announced night curfew as of now.
Do I need an RT-PCR test report to travel to Chennai/other parts of Tamil Nadu?
No, you do not need a RT-PCR test to travel to Chennai or even for inter-district travel for within Tamil Nadu.
However, e-pass system will continue for inter-state passengers and international passengers.
What are the restrictions on public transport?
In order to regulate crowds in buses, passengers will not be allowed to stand and travel in govt and private buses.
Passengers are not allowed to stand and travel in buses going to Puducherry, Andhra, Karnataka.
Only three persons allowed to travel at a time in cabs and two in auto.
Ola/Uber and other cab aggregators are allowed to operate.
What about weddings? How many people can be invited?
Only 100 people are allowed in weddings and 50 people in funerals.
What about sports events? Are they banned?
No, sports events can be held in the state. However, audience will not be allowed to enter the ground/stadium.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)