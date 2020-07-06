Taj Mahal & Agra Fort Reopens Today: What Should I Know?

Even as monuments across India and Agra are reopening after being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, India’s most iconic tourist site – The Taj Mahal – remained closed. However, the monuments reopened on 21 September, as announced by Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh. There will be a cap of 5,000 visitors every day, he added. So, what are the other monuments that are reopening? What precautions must you take if you are visiting a monument? Here's all you need to know.

Which popular monuments have reopened?

Some popular monuments that will open are:

Most monuments in Delhi like Qutub Minar, Safdarjung Tomb, Hauz Khas complex, Humayun's Tomb, Old Fort, and Red Fort

Golconda Fort and Charminar in Hyderabad

Stupas in Sanchi, temples in Khajuraho, palaces in Mandu, and rock shelters in Bhimbetka

Ajanta and Ellora caves in Maharashtra

Fatehpur Sikri and Sikandra Fort

Is it safe to visit monuments?

There is no specific guideline on this. However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has maintained that people should step out of their homes only for essential purposes.

Can I visit a monument from another state?

This depends on the travel quarantine guidelines in the state. For example, anyone travelling to Chennai or Delhi from within India, must complete a mandatory 14-day home quarantine before they step out.

Who will be allowed at a monument?

Only asymptomatic people will be allowed.

All tourists must undergo thermal screening and temperature check before entering the monument.

How will physical distancing be maintained at monuments?

There is a cap on the number of visitors allowed at each monument. For example: Qutub Minar and Red Fort are likely to allow 3,000 visitors – 1,500 in each slot.

There will be designated entry and exit for movement within the monument.

Visitors should follow a singular route within the monument.

The security staff must ensure that there is no crowding at any point.

If needed, ASI can restrict access to some interior parts of the monument.

How can I buy tickets to visit monuments?

Physical sale of tickets has been prohibited until further orders. You will be allowed entry only on e-tickets. These tickets can be purchased on the monument’s website.

If I visit a monument, what are the precautions I should take?

Maintain physical distance as much as possible

Wear face cover/mask at all times

Group photography is not allowed in monuments until further orders

Vehicles have to be parked in designated areas. Payment to be made via digital transaction.

Food/eatables are not allowed inside monuments.