Taj Mahal & Agra Fort Reopens Today: What Should I Know?

Even as monuments across India and Agra are reopening after being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, India’s most iconic tourist site – The Taj Mahal – remained closed.
However, the monuments reopened on 21 September, as announced by Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh. There will be a cap of 5,000 visitors every day, he added.
So, what are the other monuments that are reopening? What precautions must you take if you are visiting a monument? Here's all you need to know.
Which popular monuments have reopened?
Some popular monuments that will open are:
Is it safe to visit monuments?
There is no specific guideline on this. However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has maintained that people should step out of their homes only for essential purposes.
Can I visit a monument from another state?
This depends on the travel quarantine guidelines in the state. For example, anyone travelling to Chennai or Delhi from within India, must complete a mandatory 14-day home quarantine before they step out.
Who will be allowed at a monument?
How will physical distancing be maintained at monuments?
How can I buy tickets to visit monuments?
Physical sale of tickets has been prohibited until further orders. You will be allowed entry only on e-tickets. These tickets can be purchased on the monument’s website.
If I visit a monument, what are the precautions I should take?
Published: 06 Jul 2020,12:14 PM IST