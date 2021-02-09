South Africa Puts AstraZeneca Vaccine on Hold: Should India Worry?

The administration of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was paused in South Africa after researchers found it provided “minimal protection” against infections caused by the new variant circulating in the country.

The pause sounded an alarm globally, however, both WHO and experts across the world, have backed the jab – underlining that continued surveillance is pertinent in the light of emerging variants.

Notably, all are AstraZeneca vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India.

What's the reason for pausing the vaccine run? Should Indians worry? Here's what we know till now.