Delhi, UP, Kerala Cut RT-PCR Price – How Much Do COVID Tests Cost?

After the Delhi government slashed rates of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests on 30 November, other state governments including Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh followed.

With over 10 lakh tests being conducted daily across India, and the number of cases remaining less than 50,000 for the last 10 days, testing has become easier and more affordable than it was in March 2020.

So, what are the rates for COVID testing in different parts of India? Who can get tested according to latest ICMR guidelines? Here’s a state-wise break-up.